WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks the Vet!!

You had to expect April the Giraffe to whip out the momma giraffe hooves at some point, right?

I mean, it took her a LONG time to get that baby out, there’s NO WAY she’s gonna let anyone hurt him!

A vet went into April and the baby’s pen at Animal Adventure Park yesterday, just to give the little guy a check up – but April was having NONE of it.

As you can see in the video above – she threw her hooves right up at him – nearly hitting him right in the CROTCH!!!

Like my mom always says, “You mess with my baby, you mess with me!” lolol

Yeah, I have no desire to EVER find out what being hit by a giraffe hoof feels like, I’d stay out of that pen if I were him!!