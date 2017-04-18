Trending @ 10: Burger King Adds FROOT LOOPS Milkshake to Its Lineup!

April 18, 2017 11:40 AM By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under: Burger King, Food and drink, Froot Loops

Today’s Trending @ 10 is REALLY going to take you back to the days where your biggest worry was passing your 7th grade math exam.

Burger King has just added a FROOT LOOPS milkshake to its lineup!!

Yep, the best breakfast and the most classic dessert have collided to make one heavenly shake.

According to Delish.com, it’s made with Froot Loops pieces, vanilla soft serve, and a special “sweet sauce”!

They released the shakes nationwide yesterday, and they’re just $2.99! Who else is making BK the first stop after work today?! (me!!!)

More from Maria D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

Summer Camp Guide
100+ Things to Do

Listen Live