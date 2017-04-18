Trending @ 10: Burger King Adds FROOT LOOPS Milkshake to Its Lineup!

Today’s Trending @ 10 is REALLY going to take you back to the days where your biggest worry was passing your 7th grade math exam.

Burger King has just added a FROOT LOOPS milkshake to its lineup!!

Yep, the best breakfast and the most classic dessert have collided to make one heavenly shake.

According to Delish.com, it’s made with Froot Loops pieces, vanilla soft serve, and a special “sweet sauce”!

They released the shakes nationwide yesterday, and they’re just $2.99! Who else is making BK the first stop after work today?! (me!!!)