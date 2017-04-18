It’s Always Christmas on Chris Young’s Phone

If your friends were to go through your phone, is there a song on there that you wouldn’t want them to find? For country singer Chris Young that song is a Christmas song.

“I do have ‘I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas’ on my phone, like the original version. I don’t know if that’s one you’re supposed to be embarrassed of because I have an excuse. Plus, it’s just a fun song,” said Young.

There are probably other embarrassing songs too according to Chris, “You could probably go way back and find some old pop songs on there that you would kinda just chuckle at.”

His excuse? It’s on there because its one his nieces favorite Christmas tunes.

That’s a pretty good reason – I think we can let it slide, Chris. 😉 🎅 🎄