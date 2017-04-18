Extras Needed for “Gone” – TV Show Filming in Pittsburgh!

If you’re looking to catch your big break, OR you really want to meet Mr. Big from “Sex and the City” – this is your chance!

A new FBI drama called “Gone” is being filmed right here in Pittsburgh (yes, with Chris Noth!!), and according to movieextraspittsburgh.com, they’re looking for PAID extras!

They’re holding open casting calls this Saturday from 9am – 4pm at the David L Lawrence Convention Center, and they’re looking for people to fill all sorts of roles: students of grade-school and college age, FBI agents, EMTs, pedestrians!

For me, the days of passing as a college student are long gone, so pedestrian it is!!

Brush off your acting skillz and get to the Convention Center this Saturday! Break a leg!