Y108 welcomes Eric Church to PPG Paints Arena on Friday, April 21st. Before the show, hang out with us at our Pre Party at Cambria Suites.

You have a chance to win concert tickets. Wear your SMBS shirt to register to win Eric Church MEET & GREETS AND signed guitar!

Enjoy drink specials including Ole Smoky Moonshine & Golia Vodka mixed drinks for $7.

Wookie broadcasting from 3-7p, plus NoMAD & Andy Davis Band will be performing live.

Then, once the concert’s over, come back for the AFTER PARTY!