Blake Shelton Drops Hints about His ‘Voice’ Comeback Artist

By Sarah Carroll

Tonight, The Voice live playoffs kick off with Teams Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys.

Each of their five remaining artists will perform tonight, along with a special comeback artist they eliminated earlier this season.

“When I had to let [this person] go, I knew I was going to catch some flak for and I did,” Shelton told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. “It was one of those times where it’s like, ‘Ah, I don’t really want to look at Twitter, but it’s kind of funny at the same time.’ So, I looked and people were just like, ‘You idiot! I’m never watching the show! You suck! …And so does Carson!'”

“I knew I was bringing this person back and it’s been a lot of fun to watch people freak out,” he added.

Hear the full interview now on 97.1 AMP Radio.