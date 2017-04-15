MTV is Bringing Back “Fear Factor”!

April 15, 2017 11:01 AM By Maria D'Antonio
I’m gonna be honest, I was pretty happy when this show ended because it grossed me out and gave me nightmares, BUT apparently MTV likes to torture people, so here we go:

They are reviving FEAR FACTOR!!

Yep, and according to Cosmopolitan.com, they’re bringing it back with an all new twist. Instead of the challenges being the gross-you-out-eat-a-worm kind of challenge, or the fear-for-your-life-put-your-head-in-a-box-with-snakes kind of challenge, it’s going to be challenges that are geared more towards scaring millennials.

I.E., THEY’RE GOING TO DROP YOUR PERSONAL CELL PHONE IN WATER AND LEAVE IT THERE.

To be honest with you, I can’t pick which one is worse. It premieres on May 30 at 10 pm on MTV!

Good luck watching, I won’t be! 🙂

