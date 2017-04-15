Darius Rucker in Pittsburgh for Pens Playoff Game

It looks like Darius Rucker was in Pittsburgh last night (April 14th) to watch the Penguins defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets in game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The country star tweeted a photo of the game from PPG Paints Arena with the caption, “Playoff Hockey is friggin awesome!!! @NHL @penguins”.

We couldn’t agree more, Darius. Glad to have you on our side.

The Pens beat the Blue Jackets by a score of 4-1 and have a series lead of 2-0.