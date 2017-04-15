Darius Rucker in Pittsburgh for Pens Playoff Game

April 15, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Darius Rucker, Pittsburgh Penguins

It looks like Darius Rucker was in Pittsburgh last night (April 14th) to watch the Penguins defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets in game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The country star tweeted a photo of the game from PPG Paints Arena with the caption, “Playoff Hockey is friggin awesome!!! @NHL @penguins”.

We couldn’t agree more, Darius. Glad to have you on our side.

Related: Darius Rucker Has a Long History of Love for All Things Pittsburgh

The Pens beat the Blue Jackets by a score of 4-1 and have a series lead of 2-0.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

Summer Camp Guide
100+ Things to Do

Listen Live