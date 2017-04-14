Star Wars Releases ‘The Last Jedi’ Teaser and Poster

April 14, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: star wars

During Star Wars celebration today (April 14) in Orlando, Star Wars released the first trailer and poster for the latest movie in the franchise, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The movie is set to be released on December 15th of this year and continues the Star Wars saga as Episode VIII.

The teaser focuses on stars Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley, who portray Luke Skywalker and Rey – the two of the central characters in the latest trilogy of Star Wars films.

The action-packed 2-minute clip culminates with a shot of Skywalker in silhouette and these words in voice-over: “It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

