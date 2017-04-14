Chris Stapleton Shares New Song, ‘Broken Halos’

Chris Stapleton gave fans a taste of what’s to come on his new album during the 52nd ACM Awards when he debuted Second One To Know with a live performance. Now he’s shared another new song, Broken Halos.

The singer posted the 3-minute song on YouTube yesterday (April 13).

Listen to Broken Halos below.

Last week Stapleton announced that he’s releasing two albums this year. Both Second One To Know and Broken Halos are off the first album titled, “From A Room: Volume 1,” which will be available for download on May 5th. Then later this year he will release “From A Room: Volume 2.”