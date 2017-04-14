Antonio Brown Posts Touching Tribute to Dan Rooney

This news stopped me in my tracks yesterday, as I’m sure it did for all Pittsburghers.
We lost a Pittsburgh great, an icon, yesterday. Chairman of the Steelers, Dan Rooney, passed away at the age of 84 after a long illness.
He gave his heart and soul to the Steelers and to our city, and this loss has definitely been felt all the way around our city.
Antonio Brown posted one of the most touching tributes on Instagram yesterday, and this line from his caption really hit my heart:
Check out the entire post below.
RIP Mr. Rooney, there will never be another one like you. You’re sorely missed.
Dear Mr. Rooney, When we first met in 2010 you embraced me with open arms. You made me feel welcome. You looked at me as more than just another jersey number. One of the most genuine, and humble human beings I've had the pleasure of knowing. You motivated me not only to excel on the field but also in life. This season, the number 84 on my uniform will represent the 84 years you spent on this earth making an impact on the lives of others. I'll miss you my friend. Thank you for everything 💛 -AB