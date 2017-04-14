Antonio Brown Posts Touching Tribute to Dan Rooney

This news stopped me in my tracks yesterday, as I’m sure it did for all Pittsburghers.

We lost a Pittsburgh great, an icon, yesterday. Chairman of the Steelers, Dan Rooney, passed away at the age of 84 after a long illness.

He gave his heart and soul to the Steelers and to our city, and this loss has definitely been felt all the way around our city.

Antonio Brown posted one of the most touching tributes on Instagram yesterday, and this line from his caption really hit my heart:

“This season, the number 84 on my uniform will represent the 84 years you spent on this earth making an impact on the lives of others. I’ll miss you my friend.”

Check out the entire post below.

RIP Mr. Rooney, there will never be another one like you. You’re sorely missed.