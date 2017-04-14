ALERT: Sam Hunt Is Getting Married Saturday!!!

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

THE SAM HUNT WEDDING IS REALLY HAPPENING THIS TIME! Well, according to TMZ.com it is, anyway!

Sam Hunt has been dropping hints since he announced his engagement in January that the wedding was going to be small and SOON…and he meant it!

TMZ is saying that the wedding is happening TOMORROW in his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia. And just like Sam said all along, it’s going to be a small, intimate affair with just close friends and family.

But apparently that does not mean the BILL is going to be small!

Sam is going ALL OUT for the wardrobe for this thing. He hired a Nashville bridal designer to do his tux and design a custom gown for his fiancee Hannah Lee Fowler!!! (I’m not jealous, you’re jealous)

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like we’ll get to see anything unless they decide to post it on their social media. They’re video taping the ceremony, but they’re not making it available to the media.

I KNOW CELEBS NEED THEIR PRIVACY, BUT I’M NOSY AND THIS HURTS.

Oh also, Congrats Sam and Hannah! 🙂