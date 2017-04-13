Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughters Approve of ‘Speak To A Girl’

April 13, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

If you love Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new song, ‘Speak To A Girl,’ you’re not alone.

Their daughters have given the couple their approval of the song as well, which according to Tim doesn’t always happen.

Faith: “Our daughters love it.”

Tim: “They love it.”

Faith: “It wouldn’t be the first thing..”

Tim: “No. Trust me. If they didn’t love it, they would let us know.”

Faith: “They’re very honest”

Tim: “There have been plenty of my songs they didn’t like”

Faith: “Yeah”

Tim: “They were pretty vocal about it.”

The country power couple released the song on March 23rd which will be on their joint album expected later this year. They kicked off their “Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017” earlier this month. The tour comes to Pittsburgh on October 12th at PPG Paints Arena.
 

