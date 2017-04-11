If At First You Don’t Succeed, Remember Lauren Alaina

Six years.

Six singles, none of which rose higher than #28 on either the Mediabase or Billboard Country airplay charts.

And finally, not just a hit, but the #1 song in America.

Folks…you’re witnessing a miracle. A triumph in the industry, because THIS. DOESN’T. HAPPEN.

Ask Lauren’s American Idol buddy, Scotty McCreery, who’s parted ways with his label over a year ago, after years of trying and failing…just like Lauren.

Ask any artist who’s languished at the bottom of the charts for a couple of years. At some point, the record company and management team cut their losses and move on. Some artists find another label and another chance, but for most, the stench of failure becomes all but impossible to overcome.

But Lauren, Mercury Nashville and 19 Entertainment hung in there. Releasing some great songs along the way.

I’ll never understand why “Next Boyfriend” – with a lyric worthy of Dolly Parton or Tanya Tucker – didn’t do better than #43 nationwide. You may recall hearing it on Y108, or seeing Lauren at our 2015 Girls with Guitars show, when “Next Boyfriend” was on the charts.

Here’s a gallery of Lauren’s performance.

But now she has her #1 song, and an upcoming movie of the same name. Here’s the IMDb entry for Road Less Traveled .

And congratulations Lauren. May you become as familiar as Carrie Underwood with the Road to Number One.