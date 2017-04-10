Trending @ 10: Bradley Cooper is Officially a Hot Dad!

Today’s Trending @ 10 is NOT A DRILL! We have a new Hot Dad alert!!

Bradley Cooper!! Yep, we found out over the weekend that his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, gave birth 2 weeks ago and that the two of them are very, very happy parents.

We unfortunately don’t know the sex or the name of the baby yet, but according to eonline.com, we do know that it’s a very STYLISH baby.

Irina had the baby shower last month and got nothing but designer clothes!!

Think they’d be willing to adopt me and have a baby shower for me, too?! Just a thought 🙂