You gotta hear this. An acapella rendition of “Amazing Grace” posted this morning by Kelsea Ballerini.

You’ll have to turn it up a bit…but this. is. beautiful. The harmonies are amazing!

how sweet the sound. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

Thanks to Jane O’Malia for posting this!