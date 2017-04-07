Vote For Ally & Andy’s April 14th Fish Fry Crawl

Ally & Andy are spreading the word about area fish frys and they’re going to visit one each week during their Fish Fry Crawl.

Which fish fry do you think Ally & Andy should visit on Friday, April 14th? Cast your vote in the poll below.*



Voting in this poll is open Friday, 4/7 at 12:00pm to Thursday, 4/13 at 10am.

*The final tally from results of the voting WILL NOT determine winning Events but may be used by the Station judges, in their sole and absolute discretion, to help select the winning Events.

View the Fish Fry Guide

Fish Fry Crawl Rules