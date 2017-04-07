Y108's Wine & Boots Bash: Buy Tickets
Ally & Andy's Fish Fry Crawl: Vote Here | Fish Fry Guide

Starbucks Introduces Cherry Pie Frappuccino in Japan

Please bring this to America, STAT. April 7, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Starbucks

By Jackson Dodd

Starbucks now has an American Cherry Pie Frappuccino topped with a pastry dome.

The coffee giant has added this to their Frappuccino lineup in Japan.

Starbucks describes the drink as a blended vanilla-flavored crème base, pie crumbles, and cherry compote topped with whipped cream. Then the whole concoction is topped with a pastry dome lid, rather than the traditional lid and a straw is inserted through the center.

It’s no secret that Starbucks Japan has some of the most creative flavors that the coffee company offers, including Fruits-on-Top, Cantaloupe Melon & Cream, and Chocolate Brownie Matcha Green Tea.

No word yet on whether their latest creation will hit the US market.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

Summer Camp Guide
100+ Things to Do

Listen Live