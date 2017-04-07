Starbucks Introduces Cherry Pie Frappuccino in Japan

By Jackson Dodd

Starbucks now has an American Cherry Pie Frappuccino topped with a pastry dome.

The coffee giant has added this to their Frappuccino lineup in Japan.

Starbucks describes the drink as a blended vanilla-flavored crème base, pie crumbles, and cherry compote topped with whipped cream. Then the whole concoction is topped with a pastry dome lid, rather than the traditional lid and a straw is inserted through the center.

It’s no secret that Starbucks Japan has some of the most creative flavors that the coffee company offers, including Fruits-on-Top, Cantaloupe Melon & Cream, and Chocolate Brownie Matcha Green Tea.

No word yet on whether their latest creation will hit the US market.