Trending @ 10: Netflix Rolls Out “Thumbs Up” Rating System!

You’re about to notice some changes to your Netflix on today’s Trending @ 10!

Netflix has just rolled out a new rating system for the shows you watch. According to mobilesyrup.com, instead of using the 5 star system they have now, it’s going to be a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” to rate the shows.

When you give a show the “thumbs down”, it will no longer appear on your Netflix homepage, but it will still show up when you use the search feature.

Also, when you give shows the “thumbs up”, it’ll help create a “match score” for you. That means, next to all the shows on Netflix, there will be a personalized percentage listed next to it of how much that show matches your taste!

…eh. I just don’t know. I feel like maybe it’s a little oversimplified, a little TOO black and white?? What happens if you feel “meh” about a show that you may not be into now, but will want to give a second chance later? Is there a sideways thumb option for that?

