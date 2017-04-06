Toby Keith Won’t Apologize For Playing For Country or Military

The hashtag #ThingsIWontApologizeFor was a trending topic on Twitter today and country star Toby Keith weighed in with a tweet reiterating his patriotic stance when it comes to performing.

His tweet read “I don’t apologize for playing for our country or military. -T #ThingsIWontApologizeFor”

Earlier this year, Keith was criticized for his decision to play at Donald Trump’s inauguration concert. He defended his decision then sharing the same sentiment as was in today’s tweet.