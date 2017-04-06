Y108's Wine & Boots Bash: Buy Tickets
Ally & Andy's Fish Fry Crawl: Vote Here | Fish Fry Guide

Toby Keith Won’t Apologize For Playing For Country or Military

April 6, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Toby Keith

The hashtag #ThingsIWontApologizeFor was a trending topic on Twitter today and country star Toby Keith weighed in with a tweet reiterating his patriotic stance when it comes to performing.

His tweet read “I don’t apologize for playing for our country or military. -T #ThingsIWontApologizeFor”

 
RELATED: Toby Keith Gives Soldier’s Wife Emotional Surprise

Earlier this year, Keith was criticized for his decision to play at Donald Trump’s inauguration concert. He defended his decision then sharing the same sentiment as was in today’s tweet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

Summer Camp Guide
100+ Things to Do

Listen Live