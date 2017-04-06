NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Pittsburgh, Shares Photos at Heinz Field

NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. was in Pittsburgh today (April 6) taking part in a UPMC Sports Medicine and Pittsburgh Steelers concussion education program at Heinz Field.

The program, titled “High School Sports and Concussions: Advancements in Treatment,” was aimed at high school sports coaches and athletic trainers.

Earnhardt was treated by doctor’s at UPMC’s Sports Medicine Concussion Program last year after suffering a concussion Michigan International Speedway in June. Ongoing symptoms from that injury ended is his 2016 season early.

While at today’s concussion education program, Dale Jr. shared photos on his Instagram account:

At @steelers stadium with @upmcsportsmed to talk concussion education with coaches/trainers at the high school level.

Speaking to high school football coaches and athletic trainers about concussions at @upmcsportsmed symposium this morning. #JRMPR

UPMC Sports Medicine and Heinz Field also shared photos:

We're here at @heinzfield for today's concussion symposium. Our last speaker for today is @dalejr. Dale sought treatment from Dr. Collins and the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program in both 2012 and 2016 for two different types of concussions. We'd like to thank him for taking the time to come to Pittsburgh today to speak about his experience.