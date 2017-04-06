Y108's Wine & Boots Bash: Buy Tickets
NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Pittsburgh, Shares Photos at Heinz Field

April 6, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Dale Earnhardt Jr, Heinz Field, NASCAR, Pittsburgh

NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. was in Pittsburgh today (April 6) taking part in a UPMC Sports Medicine and Pittsburgh Steelers concussion education program at Heinz Field.

The program, titled “High School Sports and Concussions: Advancements in Treatment,” was aimed at high school sports coaches and athletic trainers.

Earnhardt was treated by doctor’s at UPMC’s Sports Medicine Concussion Program last year after suffering a concussion Michigan International Speedway in June. Ongoing symptoms from that injury ended is his 2016 season early.

While at today’s concussion education program, Dale Jr. shared photos on his Instagram account:

UPMC Sports Medicine and Heinz Field also shared photos:

@dalejr joins us today for the @upmcsportsmed @steelers Concussion Symposium. #heinzfieldevents

A post shared by Heinz Field (@heinzfield) on

