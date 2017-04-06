Get Half Price Tickets to Y108’s Wine & Boots Bash

Y108’s Wine & Boots Bash, presented by Bowser Nissan, will take place on Thursday, April 13th at the historic Twentieth Century Club (at the corner of Bigelow and Parkman) in Oakland.

Tickets are on sale now. Beginning at 10am today (April 6th), a limited number of tickets will be on sale for just $30!

Click here to buy tickets and under ticket link enter promotional code: BASH

Enjoy live acoustic performances by the Michael Ray, The Stickers, and Andy Davis Band!

Plus, we’re holding a special auction to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You can bid on items autographed by country music stars and athletes, plus concert tickets, and more.

Tickets are on sale now and include Coors Beer, Fine Wine and Ole Smoky Moonshine along with Hors D’oeuvres featuring: Chicken and Waffles, Shrimp and Grits, Pulled Pork Sandwiches and MORE!

Discount ticket quantities are limited.