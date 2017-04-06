Y108's Wine & Boots Bash: Buy Tickets
8 Songs About Baseball

April 6, 2017 8:50 PM
Springtime means the weather is getting warmer, the grass is getting greener and baseball stadiums across the country are filling up. To celebrate a new season of America’s pastime, here are some of the best songs about baseball.

Trace Adkins “Swing”

John Fogerty “Centerfield”

Bruce Springsteen “Glory Days”

Kenny Rogers “The Greatest”

Merle Haggard “That’s the Way Baseball Go”

Alabama “The Cheap Seats”

Meat Loaf “Paradise By The Dashboard Light”
Okay, technically this one’s not about game, but the baseball imagery in the middle of the song is so well used we added it.

Corey Smith “The Baseball Song”

