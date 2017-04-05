Trending @ 10: Blake Shelton Tries Jimmy Fallon’s New Ride at Universal Studios!

Y108's Wine & Boots Bash: Buy Tickets
April 5, 2017 12:17 PM By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Jimmy Fallon, Race Through New York, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Universal Studios Orlando

One of my favorite duos got back together on today’s Trending @ 10!

Blake Shelton was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night as the musical performer, but OF COURSE, Jimmy had to have some fun with him, right?

Since “The Tonight Show” is in Orlando this week, Jimmy took Blake through a tour of his new ride at Universal Studios “Race Through New York”!

LITERALLY, the entire way through the ride, Blake did nothing but blast Jimmy and poke fun at him. My favorite line was “I’m just fascinated…how you EVER became famous.” OOOOH BURN! lolol

The smack talk ended, though, as soon as he got on the ride!

See how his tune changes and get ready to laugh in the video above!

