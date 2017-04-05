Brad Paisley Releases Video for ‘Selfie#Theinternetisforever’

During a Facebook Live session last night (April 4), Brad Paisley debuted the comical music video for his song, “Selfie#Theinternetisforever” off his upcoming album, “Love and War.”

The caption on Facebook read, “I asked and you answered. All your worst selfies in one place. Presenting the official music video for Selfie#Theinternetisforever.”

The video features numerous embarrassing selfies sent to Brad from fans.

Paisley makes a number of appearances in the video on the concert stage and, most notably, in selfie video clips from his bathroom where he can be seen playing guitar and his reflection in the mirror behind him shows his pixelated butt.

Paisley teased the video release on Instagram with a funny selfie video. In the middle of his announcement, a woman (presumably his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley) can be heard, off camera, yelling at him, “Brad, you’re supposed to take out the garbage!” Looking annoyed, he yells back, “I’m on the potty!”

Watch his announcement video:

Big 'nouncement. 8pm central, Facebook live, selfie#theinternetisforever Be There! A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

Watch the video for “Selfie#Theinternetisforever.” (Skip ahead to about 1 minute 5 seconds to get to the video.)

“Love and War” is Paisley’s 11th studio album and is due out on April 21st.