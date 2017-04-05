Are Dustin Lynch and Kelly Osbourne Dating?

By Abby Hassler
So … are they or aren’t they? Country star Dustin Lynch further muddied the waters regarding the rumors about his possible relationship with Kelly Osbourne.
Just yesterday (April 4), the two shared moments from their “one-year anniversary” celebration on their respective social media accounts.
Now a day later, Lynch sends mixed signals by posting a screenshot of the Urban Dictionary definition for “friendaversary” on his account and tagging Osbourne.
Check out the posts below.