Alan Jackson Among 2017 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees

Check out the class of 2017. April 5, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Alan Jackson, Country Music Hall of Fame

By Kelli Barajas

The Country Music Hall of Fame just announced their 2017 inductees.

The inductees were announced this morning (April 5) by country artist Vince Gill at an invitation-only press conference.

Alan Jackson, who had an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014, is the Modern Era category inductee.

Jerry Reed, known for his hits like “A Thing Called Love” and “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot,” was inducted into the Veterans Era category.

Songwriter Don Schlitz will be inducted into the Songwriter category and is best known for writing or co-writing hits like Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler,” Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing at All,” and Randy Travis’ “Forever and Ever, Amen.”

These inductees will join the other 130 Country Music Hall of Fame members and will be celebrated at the annual Medallion Ceremony later this year.

