Y108's Wine & Boots Bash: Buy Tickets
Ally & Andy's Fish Fry Crawl: Vote Here | Fish Fry Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry

Natalie Maines Blasts President Donald Trump

April 4, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Natalie Maines

By Abby Hassler

The Dixie Chicks member Natalie Maines isn’t playing nice with Donald Trump anymore. While Maines was an outspoken critic of Trump during his 2016 presidential race, it is her social media posts to him early Tuesday morning (April 4) that has everyone talking.

Beginning at 2:23 a.m. ET, Maines posted, “Do you ever feel like you can’t escape the person that brings out the worst in you? @realDonaldTrump you’re mine and I hate you for it.”

Related: The Dixie Chicks Protest North Carolina Bill with Trucker Hats

Throughout a series of six tweets, the political activist and country music star blasted the current president, asking him questions, such as “How pure was your heart?” with the follow-up “Not how much $$ did you make?”

She concluded, writing, “Just do right by human beings. If you take $$ out of the equation, the same basic things bring every human happiness. @realDonaldTrump”

Check out Maines’ posts below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

Summer Camp Guide
Buy Your Tickets To Join Us!Enjoy an incredible evening of great music, food, drinks and great entertainment.

Listen Live