Keith Urban may not have taken home the Entertainer of the Year award at the ACMs on Sunday night, but he’s DEFINITELY still a winner, especially knowing he has these adorable little ladies rooting him on!

Keith’s daughters made him a PRECIOUS “good luck” sign before sending him off to the ACM Awards on Sunday night!

When my daughters do this……I've ALREADY WON!!!! – KU #ACMawards A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

It reads “Good Luck Daddy” and on the side it says “Win or lose it dose [sic] not matter”! HOW CUTE IS THAT?!

Just like Keith said in the caption, he’s already won!