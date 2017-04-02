Keith Urban’s ‘The Fighter’ Made Nicole Kidman Cry

By Brian Ives

At tonight’s ACM Awards, Keith Urban will perform his current hit collaboration with Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter.” It turns out that he wrote the song about his wife, Nicole Kidman, and on the red carpet, Kidman discussed her feelings about the song.

“I remember when he first played it for me, I started to cry. He writes these things, and they come out of… I don’t know where. And they’re like beautiful gifts.”

Speaking of gifts, Keith Urban answered a question from a fan in the same interview, who wanted to know what his favorite guitar in his collection was: he revealed that it was a guitar that Kidman bought him that used to belong to the late Waylon Jennings.

Watch the interview tonight, and see if Urban wins any awards tonight at the ACM Awards, which airs on CBS at 8 pm ET.