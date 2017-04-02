Carrie Underwood Joins Keith Urban for ‘The Fighter’ at the ACM Awards

By Hayden Wright

Keith Urban was the subject of some gentle ribbing from ACM Awards hosts Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan, but as the night’s most-nominated artist, the man is no joke. Urban performed “Blue Ain’t Your Color” solo—the camera was filtered to show black, white and his bright blue guitar.

The visuals transitioned into technicolor when Urban played the opening licks from “The Fighter.” A cutaway to his movie star wife Nicole Kidman showed her mouthing the lyrics in the audience, and Carrie Underwood burst onstage. Her fringed metallic dress nodded to their duet’s disco vibes. It’s easy to see why Urban and Underwood are both up for Entertainer of the Year.

The long musical segment served Keith Urban at his low-tempo and up-tempo finest—and plenty of star wattage. Does anyone sing along in the audience better than Nicole Kidman?