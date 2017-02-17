Josh Turner Announces Pittsburgh Area Concert

Saturday, May 6th at Kovalchick Complex Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, PA February 17, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Josh Turner

Country star Josh Turner has announced plans for a Pittsburgh area concert. The ‘Your Man’ singer will play Kovalchick Complex Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, PA on Saturday, May 6th.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

BUY ONE, GET ONE HALF PRICE SALE
Friday, April 21st only from 10am to 10pm, Y108 listeners can get their tickets to the show at a special discount of BUY ONE, GET ONE HALF PRICE! Get your tickets online, by phone (1-800-514-3849) or at the KCAC Box Office. Use the promo code: BOGO108

Turner’s latest album titled “Deep South” will be released March 10th and features his new single “Hometown Girl.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

Summer Camp Guide
100+ Things to Do

Listen Live