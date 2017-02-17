Josh Turner Announces Pittsburgh Area Concert

Country star Josh Turner has announced plans for a Pittsburgh area concert. The ‘Your Man’ singer will play Kovalchick Complex Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, PA on Saturday, May 6th.

Turner’s latest album titled “Deep South” will be released March 10th and features his new single “Hometown Girl.”